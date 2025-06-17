Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 798 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $42,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSLC. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Alexis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $118.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.25. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.88 and a fifty-two week high of $121.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.00.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

