Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 147,504 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,039 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $34,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BIP Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. NDVR Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Money Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $255.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $248.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.23.

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy

In related news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,057,499.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,733 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,236.69. This trade represents a 12.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

LNG stock opened at $233.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.43. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.82 and a 12-month high of $257.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($1.24). The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 37.19%. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.