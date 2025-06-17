Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 677,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,228 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.08% of Dominion Energy worth $38,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 15,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,944,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $481,728,000 after acquiring an additional 225,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 114.8% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Argus raised shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.63.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $54.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.75. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.99 and a twelve month high of $61.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.56.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.99%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

