Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,739,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,503,120,000 after buying an additional 356,618 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,050,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,554,841,000 after buying an additional 145,134 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,151,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,156,179,000 after buying an additional 96,750 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,934,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,513,000 after buying an additional 726,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,236,186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $216.49 on Tuesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.21 and a 12-month high of $248.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 16.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $550,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,412. This represents a 14.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,344,405.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,129,075. This trade represents a 31.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $246.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $281.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.93.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

