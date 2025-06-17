Louisbourg Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 905 Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Louisbourg Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 16,968,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $432,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069,127 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,312,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,846,000 after acquiring an additional 46,765 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,498,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,673,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,703,000 after acquiring an additional 640,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,330,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,959,000 after purchasing an additional 376,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $35.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Royalty Pharma plc has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $35.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.04. The stock has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.48.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 37.94%. The business had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.57%.

RPRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

