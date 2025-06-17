Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Shares Sold by Louisbourg Investments Inc.

Louisbourg Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. owned 0.06% of Colliers International Group worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 5,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 71,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,790,000 after acquiring an additional 49,846 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 626,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,143,000 after acquiring an additional 20,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CIGI shares. Cibc World Mkts raised Colliers International Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Colliers International Group from $167.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. CIBC started coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.80.

Colliers International Group Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of CIGI stock opened at $128.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 1.39. Colliers International Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.86 and a twelve month high of $156.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.72 and a 200 day moving average of $128.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Colliers International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.53%.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

