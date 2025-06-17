Copia Wealth Management Purchases 65 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Copia Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Copia Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,821.7% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 773,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,078,000 after acquiring an additional 733,309 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8,892.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 706,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,148,000 after acquiring an additional 698,149 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $78,039,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 936,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,629,000 after acquiring an additional 220,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,874,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,309,000 after acquiring an additional 119,621 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $273.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $256.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.18. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $209.64 and a 1 year high of $277.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

