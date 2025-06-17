Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Purchased by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,957,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,480 shares during the quarter. Q2 comprises approximately 2.4% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $156,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Q2 by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,036,000 after purchasing an additional 10,636 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter worth about $18,271,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Q2 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Q2 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,299,000.

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 36,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $2,894,448.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 485,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,023,263.10. This trade represents a 6.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael S. Kerr sold 397 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total transaction of $36,881.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 58,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,429,168.90. This trade represents a 0.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,014 shares of company stock valued at $3,251,601 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $87.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.97 and a 1-year high of $112.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.11 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.92 and a 200-day moving average of $88.86.

QTWO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Q2 from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Q2 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Q2 from $108.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Q2 in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

