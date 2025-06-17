Louisbourg Investments Inc. Buys 300 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Louisbourg Investments Inc. lifted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 33.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisbourg Investments Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 70,115.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,400,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,282,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,805 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,186,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,208,615,000 after acquiring an additional 959,696 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in shares of ASML by 4,880.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 335,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,019,000 after acquiring an additional 328,552 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of ASML by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 807,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $559,494,000 after acquiring an additional 281,156 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,257,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $906.00.

Shares of ASML opened at $775.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $713.86 and its 200 day moving average is $715.79. The company has a market capitalization of $304.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.74. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $578.51 and a 12-month high of $1,110.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.19. ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

