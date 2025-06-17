Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $53.66 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $53,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EnRich Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.5%

Union Pacific stock opened at $224.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $134.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $204.66 and a fifty-two week high of $258.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.31.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $263.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.74.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

