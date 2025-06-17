Mission Wealth Management LP Decreases Stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,948 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2,056.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5,936.8% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000.

VNQI stock opened at $44.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.52 and a fifty-two week high of $47.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.35.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

