FNY Investment Advisers LLC Has $162,000 Stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 325.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 272.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,994,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,279 shares during the last quarter. Dalal Street LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. Dalal Street LLC now owns 1,704,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,461,000 after buying an additional 1,006,263 shares during the last quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth about $34,985,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 224.2% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 670,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,361,000 after acquiring an additional 463,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth about $8,760,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

Shares of HCC stock opened at $46.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.69. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $75.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.78.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $299.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.39 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $86.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.