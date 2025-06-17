J Michael Dodson Sells 5,921 Shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Stock

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) CFO J Michael Dodson sold 5,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $44,585.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,132 shares in the company, valued at $294,663.96. This trade represents a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:IMMR opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.01. The firm has a market cap of $255.93 million, a P/E ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.41. Immersion Co. has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $13.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Immersion by 29,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Immersion in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Immersion in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immersion in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Immersion by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. 60.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Immersion in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Immersion from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

