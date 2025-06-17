iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Sold by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 27,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. May Barnhard Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of IYE stock opened at $46.45 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $51.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

