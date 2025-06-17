Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,013 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Services Inc. grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $263.38 on Tuesday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $170.11 and a 52-week high of $283.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $228.41 and a 200 day moving average of $234.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

