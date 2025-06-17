Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Position Cut by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 17.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 131,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,548 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $16,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 314.8% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of VYM opened at $131.25 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $112.05 and a 1 year high of $135.10. The stock has a market cap of $59.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.67.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

