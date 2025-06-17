Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Boosted by Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 96.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 15,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 379,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,819,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 13,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Finally, Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,429,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $554.07 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $523.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $533.55. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $563.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.