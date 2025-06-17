San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 47,189 JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 47,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $410,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 18,917 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPQ stock opened at $53.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.31 and a 12 month high of $58.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.46 and its 200 day moving average is $54.18.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.6207 dividend. This represents a $7.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.60.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.