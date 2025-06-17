Bfsg LLC Trims Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Bfsg LLC trimmed its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. TotalEnergies makes up 0.9% of Bfsg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $7,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

TotalEnergies stock opened at $62.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $150.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.89. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $52.78 and a twelve month high of $71.03.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $47.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.23 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 7.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be paid a $0.7108 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on TTE. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.36.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

