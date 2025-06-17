Lynch & Associates IN Sells 1,865 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Lynch & Associates IN lessened its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 329,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,938,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 137,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,750,000 after buying an additional 34,044 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $873,000. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on General Mills from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price target on General Mills from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on General Mills from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.06.

General Mills Price Performance

NYSE GIS opened at $53.51 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.39 and a 52 week high of $75.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.11.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.