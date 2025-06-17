Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Earns “Underweight” Rating from KeyCorp

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at KeyCorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Sunrun from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.72.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sunrun

Sunrun Stock Down 43.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN traded down $4.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.50. 48,508,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,390,290. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $22.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.45.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.42. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 18.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $504.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 19,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $130,371.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 399,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,694,173.46. This represents a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 9,942 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $67,009.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 291,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,944.12. This trade represents a 3.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,993 shares of company stock worth $612,979. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUN. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in Sunrun by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,702 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 14.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 760,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after buying an additional 98,547 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,045,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sunrun by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,306,808 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,518,000 after acquiring an additional 718,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.