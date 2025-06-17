iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners reduced its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 333,731.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,626,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,444,683,000 after acquiring an additional 15,621,963 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $725,489,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 49,220,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,550,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,566,487 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,365.9% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 640,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,234,000 after purchasing an additional 622,224 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,920.2% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 612,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,595,000 after buying an additional 596,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEF stock opened at $94.02 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.08 and a one year high of $99.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.31 and its 200 day moving average is $93.89. The firm has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3101 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

