AA Financial Advisors LLC Has $403,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

AA Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 29.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $6,295,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 13.9% during the first quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 64,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.2% in the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 103,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 737,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on XOM. Piper Sandler lowered Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of XOM stock opened at $112.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $484.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.62.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.