Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. Jabil had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 41.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Jabil Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of JBL opened at $181.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.32. Jabil has a 52-week low of $95.85 and a 52-week high of $194.99.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 7.66%.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jabil

In related news, CEO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total value of $1,699,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,693 shares in the company, valued at $37,665,640.70. This represents a 4.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.56, for a total value of $2,631,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,730,192 shares in the company, valued at $227,624,059.52. This represents a 1.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $7,665,200. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Jabil by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 20.0% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 50.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on Jabil from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Jabil from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Jabil from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Jabil from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.17.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

