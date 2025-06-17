Bfsg LLC Grows Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $685.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $480.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT opened at $466.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $471.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $469.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $418.88 and a 1 year high of $618.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

