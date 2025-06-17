Grove Bank & Trust Purchases 628 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,537 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Claris Advisors LLC MO grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 1,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 10,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.14.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.1%

Honeywell International stock opened at $224.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $144.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.36 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $214.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

