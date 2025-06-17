Grove Bank & Trust Has $15.06 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 199,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,381 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Grove Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 289.5% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,985,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,731 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 130,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after buying an additional 9,282 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 215,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $81.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.82. The company has a market capitalization of $138.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $84.22.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

