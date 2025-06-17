Grimes & Company Inc. Lowers Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Grimes & Company Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,888 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $7,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rogco LP purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $40.46 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $40.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.66.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

