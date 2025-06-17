Grimes & Company Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Grimes & Company Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $270.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.34. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $214.77 and a 1-year high of $304.59.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

