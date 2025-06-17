FNY Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $366,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 8,994 shares during the period. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,270,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 180,327 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after acquiring an additional 49,386 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $36.99 on Tuesday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.12 and its 200 day moving average is $34.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.63.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported ($4.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($3.11). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.93) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

