Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGP. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,549,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,415,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,444,000 after purchasing an additional 145,943 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 565,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,325,000 after purchasing an additional 240,941 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 354,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,396,000 after purchasing an additional 43,077 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 215,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPGP opened at $105.05 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52 week low of $84.13 and a 52 week high of $112.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

