FNY Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,230 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Nano Dimension worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNDM. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 717.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11,261 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 11,600.8% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 15,081 shares during the last quarter. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nano Dimension alerts:

Nano Dimension Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NNDM stock opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $310.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.13. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nano Dimension ( NASDAQ:NNDM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.40 million for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 152.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.57%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nano Dimension from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Nano Dimension

About Nano Dimension

(Free Report)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Dimension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Dimension and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.