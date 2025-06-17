FNY Investment Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT – Free Report) by 172.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,781 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 3.40% of Lixte Biotechnology worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lixte Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Lixte Biotechnology Price Performance

NASDAQ LIXT opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1.63.

Lixte Biotechnology Company Profile

Lixte Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:LIXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter.

LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying targets for cancer drug development, and developing and commercializing cancer therapies. Its lead product candidate, LB-100 is in phase 1b clinical trials combined with Atezolizumab for patients with microsatellite stable metastatic colon cancer.

