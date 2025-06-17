6,000 Shares in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Bought by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $23.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.06 and its 200-day moving average is $22.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $28.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCL. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, HSBC raised Carnival Co. & from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.58.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

