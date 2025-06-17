FNY Investment Advisers LLC Sells 1,980 Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROIV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 478.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 112.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 59.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on ROIV shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Roivant Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Roivant Sciences stock opened at $11.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.86 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.95. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $13.06.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.17 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 119.54% and a negative return on equity of 14.05%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Eric Venker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $1,022,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,116,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,409,045.90. This trade represents a 8.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 547,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $6,207,856.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,627,181 shares in the company, valued at $438,032,232.54. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,972,189 shares of company stock valued at $33,059,785. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

