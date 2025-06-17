FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $182,000 in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IFS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 88,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,549,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 18,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Intercorp Financial Services stock opened at $36.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.15. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $37.36.

Intercorp Financial Services ( NYSE:IFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $382.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 21.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 3%. Intercorp Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 25.33%.

In related news, major shareholder Peru Ltd Intercorp purchased 320,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.59 per share, for a total transaction of $6,273,442.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,909,571 shares in the company, valued at $56,998,495.89. This trade represents a 12.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Intercorp Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 8th.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services.

