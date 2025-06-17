Chicago Capital LLC Purchases 2,898 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,949 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after buying an additional 29,438 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $34,366,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 264,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,958,000 after purchasing an additional 29,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 41,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $126.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $187.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.67, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.99.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,607,893.70. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. HSBC upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Dbs Bank cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Melius Research set a $110.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.61.

Read Our Latest Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.