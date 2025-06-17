Bfsg LLC Lowers Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Bfsg LLC lowered its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 315,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises about 1.0% of Bfsg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $8,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 211.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 14,212 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 820.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 16,023 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 17,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 9,034 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 72,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 7,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 72,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 38,052 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $26.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.31. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $25.68 and a 52-week high of $27.06.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.