Bfsg LLC Lowers Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Bfsg LLC lowered its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 315,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises about 1.0% of Bfsg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $8,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 211.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 14,212 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 820.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 16,023 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 17,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 9,034 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 72,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 7,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 72,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 38,052 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $26.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.31. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $25.68 and a 52-week high of $27.06.
About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF
The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
