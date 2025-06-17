Bell Bank Purchases Shares of 9,235 SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Bell Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPDW. Rogco LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

SPDW stock opened at $40.46 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $32.30 and a twelve month high of $40.80. The stock has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.66.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

