RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) Short Interest Up 28.5% in May

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,900 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the May 15th total of 76,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

RADCOM Stock Up 2.2%

RADCOM stock opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.75. RADCOM has a 12-month low of $9.08 and a 12-month high of $15.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RADCOM

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of RADCOM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of RADCOM by 1,433.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new stake in shares of RADCOM during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in RADCOM in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in RADCOM in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on RDCM. Wall Street Zen raised RADCOM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on RADCOM from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

About RADCOM

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native, network intelligence, and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

