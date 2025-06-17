Vista Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 653 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Vista Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 653 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 242.2% during the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 23,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after acquiring an additional 16,985 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 285.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 394,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $102,820,000 after acquiring an additional 292,137 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC grew its position in Amgen by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 13,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $3,531,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $329.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Erste Group Bank lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $295.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $281.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.30 and a twelve month high of $346.85. The company has a market cap of $158.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.72. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.32% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

