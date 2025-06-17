iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Lessened by Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.9% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA opened at $81.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $84.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

