Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Acquired by Financial Freedom LLC

Financial Freedom LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 76.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Financial Freedom LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HPE. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $292,959,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,067,000. Slate Path Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 12,689,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,914,000 after buying an additional 3,924,039 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,184,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,534,000 after buying an additional 3,208,424 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,382.5% during the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 3,299,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,447,000 after buying an additional 3,077,046 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $84,534.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HPE. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.31.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

NYSE:HPE opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.31. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $24.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.85.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

