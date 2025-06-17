Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Makes New Investment in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

Invesco China Technology ETF Trading Up 2.1%

NYSEARCA CQQQ opened at $43.22 on Tuesday. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $50.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.97 and a 200-day moving average of $42.54. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.40.

Invesco China Technology ETF Profile

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

