Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Astronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ATROB – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.09 and traded as high as $35.02. Astronics shares last traded at $35.02, with a volume of 401 shares changing hands.

Astronics Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -184.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.87.

Get Astronics alerts:

Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Astronics had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.94%.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.