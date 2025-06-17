5,001 Shares in Global X MSCI Colombia ETF (NYSEARCA:GXG) Acquired by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Colombia ETF (NYSEARCA:GXG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXG. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Global X MSCI Colombia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $16,018,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Colombia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its holdings in Global X MSCI Colombia ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 188,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GXG opened at $29.43 on Tuesday. Global X MSCI Colombia ETF has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $29.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.42. The stock has a market cap of $98.00 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.88.

The Global X MSCI Colombia ETF (GXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Colombia Select 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks an index of large-, mid, and small-cap Colombian companies. GXG was launched on Feb 5, 2009 and is managed by Global X.

