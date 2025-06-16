Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.91 and last traded at $56.82, with a volume of 2365000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.17.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.24. The company has a market capitalization of $161.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.