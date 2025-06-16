Short Interest in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLR) Grows By 50.2%

T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,300 shares, an increase of 50.2% from the May 15th total of 50,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.48. 11,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,306. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.40. T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $52.40.

Get T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3128 per share. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF

About T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TFLR. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF by 116.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 179,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after buying an additional 96,622 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF by 1,610.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 75,121 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,173,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 196,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,044,000 after purchasing an additional 43,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,506,000.

(Get Free Report)

The T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (TFLR) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on high yield fixed income. TFLR is actively managed to invest in a broad portfolio of USD-denominated floating-rate loans TFLR was launched on Nov 16, 2022 and is managed by T.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.