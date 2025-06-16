Short Interest in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLR) Grows By 50.2%

T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,300 shares, an increase of 50.2% from the May 15th total of 50,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.48. 11,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,306. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.40. T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $52.40.
T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3128 per share. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF
About T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF
The T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (TFLR) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on high yield fixed income. TFLR is actively managed to invest in a broad portfolio of USD-denominated floating-rate loans TFLR was launched on Nov 16, 2022 and is managed by T.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Why Analysts Are Bullish on Celsius Stock After 30% Drop
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- AST SpaceMobile’s Star Is Rising: Get in While It’s Still Cheap!
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Top 4 Growth Stocks With Momentum and Room to Run
Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.