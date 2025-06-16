John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB) Short Interest Up 50.8% in May

John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 50.8% from the May 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

JHMB traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $21.62. The company had a trading volume of 15,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,934. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.66. John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $21.13 and a 52-week high of $22.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JHMB. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $366,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,054,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 220.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 164,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 113,403 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 202.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 107,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $366,000.

John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (JHMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is actively managed and primarily invests in investment grade mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. government and private entities with no specific limit to maturity.

