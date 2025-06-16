Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Has $783,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,599 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Up 7.8%

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $215.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $602.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.70, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.88 and a 200-day moving average of $160.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $216.98.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total transaction of $76,168,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,097,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,000,421.92. This trade represents a 26.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total value of $291,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,400.30. This represents a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 427,366 shares of company stock valued at $80,183,723. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on Oracle from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on Oracle from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Oracle from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.32.

View Our Latest Report on ORCL

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.